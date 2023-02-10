Some young people who left Ghana to study at the Gaziantep University in Turkey are seeking help

According to one of them identified as Abdullah Rabiu, aftershocks are still being felt

He also explained that all their efforts to get the Ghana embassy to help them with tickets they'll use to escape have proven futile

Turkey: Ghanaian students at the Gaziantep University in Turkey have been stranded in the country following the massive earthquake that struck on Monday.

Speaking to Citinewsroom, Abdullah Rabiu, one of the students explained that the situation is not completely over as there are still some aftershocks, days after the initial incident.

To make matters even worse, Rabiu revealed that all their attempts to get tickets from the Ghanaian embassy to leave have proven futile as the authorities say they need clearance to do so.

“What baffles me is that, the Embassy said, we were to purchase the tickets ourselves for a refund [later] with an excuse that a letter must be written for them to get an approval for funds to purchase the tickets for us. Our lives are at stake because there are aftershocks. Anything can happen because we are just trying to survive," Rabiu said.

Ghanaian ambassador to Turkey says all the students are safe

As, Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, has revealed that no Ghanaians have perished in Hatay, where a terrible earthquake caused damage.

According to the ambassador of Ghana, all 18 of the country's residents who were present in the city that was destroyed by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake have been located.

The ambassador also said that tents have been provided for the students temporarily and food items are being distributed to them in the meantime.

Boy seen sleeping peacefully under rubble

Meanwhile, a touching video captured the moment a young boy was discovered quietly dozing behind some debris at the Turkish earthquake site.

According to a video released on the verified Cbsnews TikTok account, the little kid seemed bewildered when the rescuers discovered him.

He asked "What's happening" in his native language using expressions that were translated from it to show his surprise.

