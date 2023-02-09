Some videos from Turkey captured moments before the earthquake have gotten social media users thinking

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Animals, particularly dogs and birds were seen behaving unusually, as though they were raising an alarm

Some people have suggested that the animals had a way of telling there was impending danger

Videos showing a strange series of acts put up by birds and a dog in Turkey ahead of the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake are generating conversations on social media.

In some of the videos including CCTV footages that were recorded moments before the incident, the animals seemed to have had it figured that something was wrong.

The first video captured a dog that was seen howling in the middle of the street in all directions as though it was trying to get the attention of everyone.

Birds and dogs supposedly 'warning' about the Turkey earthquake Photo credit: aoza_verba, craydaily via TikTok

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In another recording, birds were spotted flying haphazardly in the air in a manner similar to how they would usually react if an external force interfered with their serenity.

What people say dogs and birds were doing before the Turkey and Syria earthquake

Many have suggested that the behaviours of these animals were all warning signs that there was imminent danger but nobody was smart enough to understand.

Some of the thoughts they shared were gathered by YEN.com.gh and can be seen below:

Tyana Layton said:

birds will always give a warning that something is going to happen, always trust nature

Bearigud Couple mentioned:

:smiling_face_with_3_hearts:yes.. they senses to feel the disasters or any accident can make us harm....

See the first video below:

See the second video below:

Turkey Earthquake: Prophet claims he prophesied disaster would strike

Meanwhile, Prophet Samuel Kakande of Uganda's Synagogue Ministries has asserted that he predicted the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey, which has caused the rest of the globe to scramble for information.

In his most recent broadcast, he said that God had revealed to him that the nation will experience the disaster, which has already taken the lives of more than 5,100 people.

The man of God reaffirmed that he predicted the catastrophe many years ago in a video posted on the church's Facebook page.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh