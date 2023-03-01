The convener of the #FixTheCountry movement has charged Voltarians to do the right thing by booing the president

Barker-Vormawor wants the people of the Volta Region to use the 6th March independence celebration to hoot at the president

The Volta Regional capital, Ho, will play host to year’s 6th March celebration

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, has urged the people of the Volta Region to boo President Akufo-Addo during the 6th March Independence celebration.

According to him, Voltarians owe the rest of the country a civic duty to hoot at the president when he enters the region to commemorate Ghana’s independence.

Barker-Vormawor rallies Ghanaians to boo Akufo-Addo

In a social media post, he called for the boos at the president and his government to be louder than ever and echo the suffering of the ordinary Ghanaian.

“I am calling on the People of Ho to boo the president when he comes there for the 6th March. Boo him louder than he has ever been booed in his life before. Let him understand the trauma of his Presidency.”

Emulate the independence struggle of Gbedemah - Barker-Vormawor to Voltarians

He also urged Voltarians to emulate the independence struggle of people like Gbedemah, who singlehandedly kept the revolution alive.

“Your ancestors fought for independence. Singlehandedly, Gbedemah kept the revolution alive when Nkrumah was jailed. No one is asking more from you. Your charge on this Independence Day is to express, on behalf of all of us, our national indignation to a person that represents Everything that Nkrumah will be repulsed by. Make Ghana Proud. Boo the president,” he said.

The Volta Regional capital, Ho, will play host to the president, members of his government and other dignitaries as the country marks the 66th independence day celebration on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Netizens have been reacting to the sentiments of Barker-Vormawor, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh below.

Yvone York Agyeman

The best advice in a new month✅

Raheem Selorm Jr.

How I wish there could boycott the independence parade ehh

Kofi Nelson

I endorse this. Or at least boycott the independence parade

Eric Doe Cucuson

Arise Ghana youth for your country. The nation demands our devotion. This is the time. #Neho

Afeavo Patrick Kwesi

We will do just that Trust as to deliver !

Isaac Foresight Agropah

Booing the president won't solve the problems the region has; will it?

Torgbui Benson Afiawo Reuben

I support the call. I wish I could be there personally to start it self

Akua Awura

Is this Year’s Independence relevant at all? Can’t it be postponed???

Akufo-Addo suffers third booing in Eastern Region

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the president had been booed for the third time in just one month as an incident in Eastern Region on Saturday, October 22, 2022, replicated previous incidents in Accra and Kumasi.

Videos posted on Twitter seem to show the president’s convoy being subjected to jeers and hoots by bystanders as the long fleet of vehicles drove on a potholes-riddled road at Akyem Akroso in the Eastern Region.

