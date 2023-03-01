The founder and general overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre has made a marriage proposal to Delay

Osofo Kyiri Abosom proposed to the TV host when she interviewed him on a wide range of issues on Saturday, February 26, 2023

The controversial man of God who shot his shot assured that all needs of Delay would be taken care of when she accepts to be his third wife

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, the founder and general overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, has made a bold marriage proposal to Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, on live TV.

The controversial man of God shot his shot at Delay to become his third wife when the TV host interviewed him on a wide range of issues on Saturday, February 26, 2023.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom and Delay Image Credit: @thedelayshow

Source: Twitter

Kyiri Abosom: There's nothing wrong with a pastor cheating

In answer to a question, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said there is nothing wrong with a pastor engaging in adultery and fathering a child outside his marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"Are you saying that I cannot give birth outside marriage because I am a pastor? What are you saying? If you are interested, we will have a baby, and there is nothing wrong with it."

Be my third wife - Kyiri Abosom proposes to Delay

This prompted Delay to enquire whether the man of God was proposing to her to make her his third wife, which was received with an affirmative answer.

"Yes, you will be the third wife and have a different assignment. Your role will be to promote the church. If you come to me, I will receive you with open arms," he said.

The man of God went further to brag about how he will pamper and shower Delay with goodies if she agrees to marry him.

He said the TV host would never lack anything as his name 'Kwabena Sika (Kwabena money)' depicts money as not an issue to him.

Kyiri Abosom unbothered after wife jilted him for cheating

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osofo Kyiri Abosom had narrated how his wife left him after his cheating affair with another woman surfaced.

According to the preacher/politician, the said marital infidelity resulted in a beautiful baby who will soon be outdoored to the general public.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh