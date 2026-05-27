Multinational broadcasting powerhouse DStv (MultiChoice) has officially joined the global community to mourn the untimely transition of veteran actress and television presenter Beverly Afaglo Baah

In a highly solemn statement broadcast across their premier entertainment network feeds, the television giant expressed deep, unreserved heartbreak over the loss of one of their most consistent screen stars

The rare corporate tribute comes as the creative arts fraternity actively aligns with her family to execute her upcoming one-week open-air remembrance vigil

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The profound ripple effect of Beverly Afaglo’s cancer-related passing has moved past local family homes and peer-led mourning circles straight into the executive boardrooms of continental entertainment conglomerates.

Satellite Broadcast Giant DStv Issues Official Statement Mourning Late GH Actress Beverly Afaglo

Source: UGC

DStv, whose Africa Magic channels and premium movie packages have broadcast Beverly’s iconic performances into millions of homes for over two decades, took to their official corporate timelines to release an emotional public statement.

"A heartbreaking loss. 💔 Sending our deepest, most sincere condolences to the family of Beverly Afaglo. May God grant you supernatural strength, peace, and comfort during this incredibly difficult time," DStv's Facebook post read.

Industry analysts note that DStv’s formal public mourning is a direct testament to Beverly's incredible commercial viability and artistic legacy within the African film market.

Having graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Beverly successfully bridged the gap between classic theatre and modern television, dominating pioneering television sitcoms like About to Wed and numerous Africa Magic blockbusters.

Her unique ability to deliver flawless comedic timing, depth, and sharp dramatic execution ensured that her brand remained a permanent fixture across West African television households, actively building user retention for premium satellite networks.

Read the details in the Facebook post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh