Popular Essex-based influencer and model Klaudia Zakrzewska, known online as “Klaudia Glam,” has officially been laid to rest in London

The 32-year-old tragically passed away six days after a car was deliberately driven into a crowd outside the Inca nightclub in Soho

Former X Factor contestant Gabrielle Carrington is currently facing upgraded murder charges over the violent incident

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Tears flowed freely in London as the family, friends, and thousands of online followers of lifestyle influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska said their final goodbyes.

Influencer X Factor finalist Gabrielle Carrington, reportedly hit by a car, has been laid to rest. Image credit

Source: UGC

Footage from the emotional funeral ceremony surfaced online, showing loved ones gathered in deep mourning for the model whose life was abruptly cut short following a horrific confrontation in the heart of London’s nightlife district.

The nightmare began in the early hours of April 19, 2026, outside the upscale Inca nightclub in Soho. Following an altercation that escalated rapidly on the pavement, a vehicle was driven directly into a group of people.

Klaudia bore the brunt of the impact, suffering life-threatening injuries. A nightclub security guard was also struck, sustaining life-changing injuries. Despite fighting bravely in the hospital for six days under intensive care, Klaudia succumbed to her injuries on April 25.

Police arrest X Factor finalist for murder

Following her passing, Metropolitan Police investigators officially upgraded the charges against the driver, former X Factor star Gabrielle Carrington, from attempted murder to murder.

The high-profile nature of both the victim and the suspect has triggered massive speculation across TikTok and Instagram. Viral rumours claimed the two women were close friends fighting over a romantic partner.

However, detectives have yet to confirm an official motive, and close friends of Klaudia have strongly denied the gossip, stating the two merely crossed paths within the same nightlife and influencer circles.

As the legal proceedings against Carrington continue, Klaudia’s family has requested privacy to process the devastating loss of a woman described as "beautiful, ambitious, and full of light."

Read the details in the Instagram post below.

Fans react to Klaudia Glam's death

YEN.com.gh has compiled some emotional reactions to the funeral footage below:

@mfc27 wrote:

"😢😢😢😢 RIP QUEEN. Sending sincere condolences to her family and closest friends. This is entirely heartbreaking."

@mozongpauline commented:

"Oh God, the whole mess happened so fast, right before her face 😢. One minute you're partying, the next minute a life is gone."

@nadinelewis1 added:

"This should never have happened. RIP Queen. Nightclubs need better security barriers to protect people on the streets."

@the_onlyreal_one_ shared:

"So sad 😞 ❤️. I’ve followed her content for years. I still can't believe she's gone."

@diamondprincess677 reacted:

"She was so beautiful. It just shows how fragile life is. Avoid arguments outside clubs at all costs."

Yaw Sarpong's family bids Maame Tiwaa farewell

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the final funeral rites of legendary Ghanaian vocalist Maame Tiwaa had sparked widespread reactions online following the emotional tribute from Yaw Sarpong’s family.

In a video, the elder brother of the late gospel singer led the family as he shared a memory of when Maame Tiwaa nearly left the Asomafo music group, with Mama Esther also sharing an emotional tribute.

Source: YEN.com.gh