A Ghanaian woman has opened up on the ordeal she faced at the hands of Immigration officers at the Frankfurt Airport on her first travel to Germany

In a video on YouTube, Selena stated that she was subjected to strict interrogation after some questionable items were found in her possession

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the woman for sharing her story, with many urging her to work hard

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian woman abroad has opened up on how she was almost deported from Germany the very day she arrived.

In an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, Mrs Selena Dery said she was given the invitation to come to Germany by a friend but before she left the country, the parents of the lady prepared a package for her to give to their daughter upon arrival.

Ghanaian woman opens up on how she was nearly deported in Germany Photo credit:@SVTV/Africa/YouTube

Source: Youtube

She said when she arrived at the Frankfurt Airport, Immigration officers had their doubts about that package and demanded to search it only to find out that it contained items like catfish, live crabs, salted fish, beef, and a bat.”

She said the Immigration officers became very suspicious of her when they later found a snake skin as part of the items.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At that point, Selena said efforts to explain to them that the items were meant for her friend fell on deaf ears and she eventually was fined 1000 euros.

Selena said she was spared deportation because they realized she was only there for a short visit.

“When my friend finally came to pick me up , she realized I had really cried so she had to comfort me I warned her not to do that thing again” she said.

Ghanaians react to the video of the woman who was nearly deported

Ghanaians who reacted to the video commended her resilience and will to succeed.

James Asomaning

This amazing woman has gone through a lot, I have learned a lot from her. Kudos to DJ Nyaami

Evelyn Kyeremateng

I can't stop laughing at this woman's landing story

Wilhermina Anning:

Aborokyire life, everyone have a story to tell. The Lord is our strength

Gideon lord - Adem:

What a sad story. But God is good and faithful

Richard Yeboah:

This is one of the best interview i love it traveling so complicated

Ghanaian Lady in the US tells the youth not to be in a rush to travel

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady based in the United States has advised the youth regarding their quest to seek greener pastures abroad.

In an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, Ama Koranteng who relocated to the USA 10 years ago and currently works in the US Army says people who have decent jobs in Ghana should cool down on their craze to travel abroad especially if they do not have the necessary requirement to make that journey.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh