A young Ghanaian lady has raised a lot of eyebrows after she revealed want she wants her boyfriend to buy for her

The lady in an interview stated that she asked her dad to get her a car but turned her down hence wants her boyfriend to do it for her

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed disagreement with the lady on her wishes and perception of a relationship

A young Ghanaian lady has caused a stir online after a video of her revealing what she wants her boyfriend to get her surfaced.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @gabthesharkboy, the young lady revealed that she wants her boyfriend to buy her a BMW X5 vehicle; the only problem is that she doesn't know how to tell him.

Ghanaian says she wants to ask her boyfriend to buy a car for her Photo credit:CampusWithSharkboy/ YouTube

She explained that she desires that particular favour from the guy because she believes she can buy other things that are not very costly.

“It is something I have always wanted, at the stage that I am in, I can fund my own things like sneakers, phone, and bags but for BMW I can't afford” she added.

Quizzed whether she had asked her dad about wanting a BMW X5, the lady responded in the affirmative.

She said her dad denied her request because she hadn’t reached the stage to drive such a car.

Ghanaians react to the comment of the lady looking for a car

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed astonishment at the demands of the young girl.

Pounds sterling cash:

do you know how much a BMW cost in this wahala economy. uber car sef people can't buy. well she has a good taste though.

Paaqweci_khiskid:

so work dem buy it for yurself

1Real _Twista:

U see the reason why I don’t want to interview people on the street,how can u say this infront of me ,your ears go hot ngl

El_Edmondo:

your father couldn't be bmw for but you want me to buy for it you

user3762208631628:

she is lying, his father doesn't have any car, dw333 nti,

