Former Adom TV presenter Nana Yaa Brefo has revealed why she quit her role at the esteemed media station

According to the famous media personality, she had a little misunderstanding with Nana Ama McBrown on live radio

Management had asked Nana Yaa Brefo to apologize on air, but she insisted there was nothing wrong with her approach to the issue, which led to her resignation

Popular Ghanaian media icon Nana Yaa Brefo has finally revealed why she left the Multimedia Group, particularly Adom TV, three years after the news broke, to the amazement of Ghanaians.

As readers might recall, YEN.com.gh published in 2020 how Nana Yaa Brefo took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she had parted ways with Adom TV, where she had worked for years.

In a new interview with Afia Amankwaa Tamakloe, on Mahyease TV Show, Nana Yaa Brefo revealed that she had to resign because of a little misunderstanding on her morning show.

According to her, the 'Kumawood goddess' Nana Ama McBrown's name came up during a discussion about the late Bishop Benard Nyarko and whether the actress rendered him some help.

"The late actor’s brother insisted on the show that, there was nothing like that. That there was no help from McBrown,” she said.

Nana Yaa Brefo further indicated that Nana Ama McBrown called into the show to explain herself, but she got offended as the interrogation went on, which got Nana Yaa's bosses asking her to apologize.

“Afterwards, it was like Yaa apologise on air. So I asked, for what reason? So Multimedia didn’t want to have issue with McBrown, so they were pushing for an apology from me. But I insisted I didn't do anything wrong. That's why I resigned,” she added.

Watch the full interview below:

