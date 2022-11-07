A Ghanaian YouTuber touched the hearts of netizens when she shared how she moved from living in an uncompleted house to getting one million followers

The YouTuber, Sweet Adjeley, has now become the second Ghanaian to have one million followers on the platform, right after Wode Maya

Several netizens congratulated her on the significant achievement and wished her more success in the future

Ghanaian YouTuber Sweet Adjeley caused an online stir when she became the second Ghanaian to have one million followers on YouTube. She posted a video on her channel, showing the moment she got one million subscribers and explained how much it meant to her since she came from humble beginnings.

Ghanaian food vlogger hits one million subscribers on YouTube. Photo credit: Sweet Adjeley

She explained that she could not sleep all night, waiting to capture the moment her followers hit one million. Sweet Adjeley thanked her fans profusely for supporting her throughout her journey. She added that she once lived in an uncompleted house but has worked hard to get to where she is today.

Many congratulated her on her achievement and took to the comments to share a few words. YEN.com.gh samples a few of the comments below.

Chika Okereke said:

Let me celebrate your family - Your son in the background is a special treasure - look at how he ensured you went live. His presence alone speaks, "I support you mum". May God bless him. I extend this honour and celebration to your daughter - she is the sweetest! The few times I see her in your videos - I feel so happy. I can't forget to hail your husband - a man secure enough to allow you to shine!!! What a man of valour! He has supported you, cheered you on and done soooo much behind the scenes that we do not know about. May God bless him and expand his territories. Please pass my regards to your family❤️

Yaw Onumah Yeboah added:

Aww, sweetheart. You made me teary watching this. You deserve this and so much more, not only because you're excellent at what you do but also because of your fine example of humility. "Shi nyɛ fɛɛ lɛ, nyɛwoa heshibaa yɛ nyɛkɛ nyɛhe shãramɔ mli, ejaakɛ Nyɔŋmɔ tsĩɔ henɔwolɔi anaa, shi edroɔ heshibalɔi." - 1Pet. 5:5

Mirabel Mensah commented:

Sweet, you deserve this more than anyone! Many of us have learnt much from what we know from you, so we're grateful for this. Congratulations, your hard work has paid off!❤3

Fred Obiri Yeboah said:

I am up in tears and so happy for you. No channel has the level of impact you’ve made in the lives of Ghanaians. You deserve it.

