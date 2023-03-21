Two British ladies living in Ghana have opened up on some things they have taken note of since arriving in less than a year

In a TikTok video, the ladies touched on the roads, diversity of languages, food and child discipline which they viewed as some differences between Ghana and UK

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the observations by the two ladies with some making their own additions

Two young ladies from the United Kingdom have got people talking online after they opened up on five things they perceive as differences between Ghana and their homeland

The ladies who had been in the country less than a year in a TikTok video began by saying one thing they have observed about Ghana is how the traffic laws on roads are not observed.

Two UK ladies share the differences between Ghana and the UK Photo credit: @han.in.ghana/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The second observation they touched on centred on the craze for eggs by Ghanaians.

With this, they explained that Ghanaians prefer to eat most of their meals with eggs.

The third observation that they found interesting was seeing how non-relatives could discipline young kids if they did something wrong.

They also cited how teachers use canes in schools as a way to discipline kids

That particular attribute seemed to have impressed them as they admitted that was not the case back home in the UK.

The fourth thing the ladies looked at was how Ghananains like spices and hence tend to make most of their meals very spicy.

The last observation that they find intriguing is how Ghanaians have so many languages.

Here one lady said in Ghana it was possible to drive every two hours and hear a group of people speak a different language.

“I think I can say how are you in about seven different languages just in Ghana,” said one lady.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 18,000 likes and 900 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

The observation by the lady gathered a lot of reactions from netizens many of whom had other ideas about the differences between Ghana and the UK.

Atasaana:

It is the point 3 for me. Your neighbors can beat you and report you to your parents again for round 2

Samuel Melchizedek

I think you guys should appreciate how intelligent we are.. Most Ghanaians speak more than 2 languages. it's amazing really.

Abi Ohhh

They are traffic laws they just dont follow them

Ghana Showbiz:

The eggs are not that popular .. not all foods include eggs .. but your list is cool

