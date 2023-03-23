The footage of a man dancing in a Spider-Man costume has got many people excited on TikTok

In the video, the self-professed Spider-Man wowed onlookers gathered as he delivered some nice azonto dance moves

Social media users who reacted to the video commended the guy for showcasing nice dance moves Ghana has to offer

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A man dressed in a Spider-Man costume has sent social media into a frenzy after a video of him displaying some nice azonto dance moves went haywire.

In the TikTok video, the wannabe superhero who had a Ghana flag wrapped around his neck was filmed in the midst of a group of young party goers dancing heartily to the 5 five's-hit track “Move back”.

Man wearing a Spider-man costume thrills the audience with nice azonto moves Photo credit:@spider_suii/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Synonymous with all azonto moves, the Ghana 'Spider-Man' got the crowd buzzing as he displayed miming actions such as shaving his armpits, dragging something from behind and looking over his shoulders.

His leg moves were on point as he entertained the visibly charged crowd who sang aloud to urge him on.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaians applaud good Azonto dancer

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in 1000 likes and 90 comments

The video which was captioned “GH to the world” elicited a lot of responses from netizens with many commending the guy for his dance moves.

Everytin_goes:

Ghanaians are a whole vibe

Joe Kweku

Spidey with the moves

blackson:

Ghana sweet pass

Naa Amponsah:

Our Spider-Man is the best tbh

Obenewaa:

ahhh yu do all wati

Bridesmaid dances passionately with a groom

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a bridesmaid got tongues wagging at her friend's wedding after a video of her dancing provocatively with the bride's husband-to-be went viral on social media.

The short clip captured the bridesmaid rubbing her backside against the groom in a manner that many found worrying.

The incident occurred during the wedding reception, which was held at an event centre.

As the music blared, the bridesmaid and groom took to the dance floor, and the bridesmaid's moves quickly caught the attention of onlookers.

The pretty bridesmaid could be seen grinding her body against the groom, who appeared to be enjoying the dance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh