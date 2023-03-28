Thomas Agyeman Duah has said he is filled with regret anytime he looks back at his decision to close down his business in Ghana to travel abroad

In an interview, he admitted that things become tough when he landed in the UK especially as he wasn't legally documented

He also said that his failed marriage in the UK didn't help his course when he first got there

Ghanaian actor, Thomas Agyeman Duah who travelled to the United Kingdom in search of greener pastures says he would not have made the journey if he received good counsel.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, the young man who has been living in the UK for four years now in a trip down memory lane said back in Ghana he made money from the business of hiring his Kia Bongo vehicle to people until he decided to sell the car and use the money to travel abroad.

After several unsuccessful attempts, he landed in the UK and after some time got a job in Doncaster.

The young man often made cameo appearances in Ghanaian movies said everything was going on well for him until he decided to relocate to Manchester to live with his new wife who is a mother of five.

"I was doing a good job in Doncaster which was paying very well but the lady I met kept pressuring me to move in with her so I eventually moved in to her place out of love and that is where my troubles began," he said.

My failed marriage made things worse

Thomas recounted how his ex-wife tried to bully him by treating him with disrespect simply because she knew he was not legally documented.

"Some ladies think that because they have legal documentation and the man may not have it, they try to bully you"

"She could wake me up at midnight to insult me and after that ask me to leave the house immediately or else she will call the police.

Thomas said the marriage lasted less than a year and now he had found another lady who truly loves him.

"The surprising thing was that she didn't want me to leave, so as we speak all my things are at her place, my clothes, and everything have been seized by her,” he said.

Quizzed whether he had regrets about moving to the UK with the mindset of seeking greener pastures, the young man responded in the affirmative.

He said he is filled with regret when he looks back at how he left his life of comfort to venture into the unknown adding that if he had focused on his business he would have how got more money to purchase other cars.

Man discourages lazy people not to travel

