A Ghanaian woman has paid her last respect to Ahoufe by posting a video of them dancing together in a room

In a TikTok video, the lady said she never anticipated that would be the last time she will see him

Netizens who reacted to the video said Ahoufe looked unwell even as he danced

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after she eulogized the late TikTok star, Ahoufe Abrantie by posting a video of him dancing.

In a TikTok video, the pretty lady was spotted dancing with the late socialite who was also known as Ghana Tupac.

As the lady was dancing and wiggling her waist to a popular tune, Ahoufe remain seated.

However, as she continued with her moves, Ahoufe reluctantly got up and started to display his dance moves.

Although he did not act like someone full of energy, he smiled and tried moving his arms in sync with the tune much to the delight of the beautiful lady who urged him on.

The 59-second which was captioned "hmm so you came to tell me goodbye" had gathered over 92,000 likes and 800 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video of Ahoufe dancing

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed pain that the entertainer was no more whereas others also said that even from the video, it was evident that Ahiufe looked unwell.

roydah nkandu said:

even in a video he wasn't active everythin was showin nd he didt seem to be happy like something was hurting inside him May his soul rest in peace

user202698749355 replied:

People don't notice this guy check very well he was not ok

user202698749355 added:

Aswer the last day we saw him in area was Tuesday with the same dress oforikrom we really lost a legend.

akua_at_abeam indicated:

You can see he was not feeling well, sorry for losing a funny friend like @Ahoufe

Last video of Ahoufe pops up

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the late Ahoufe posted a video just 16 hours before the news of his passing popped up online.

The video showed Ahoufe in a loved-up moment with a pretty-looking lady. Dressed in his usual 'Hip-hop' style, he sat down with the lady's hand wrapped around his shoulders.

The lady was brushing one of her hands through the beard of Ahuofe who urged her to do more and even go ahead to kiss him.

