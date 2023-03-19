Two schoolboys delighted their audience when they delivered impressive dance moves in a TikTok clip

The video on Kelvindefresh showed the boys from Nsutaman Catholic Senior High (NACASS) in Ghana dressed in school uniforms

Several internet users applauded the couple in the video's comments area, which received more than 19,000 reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Two schoolboys delighted their audience when they delivered impressive dance moves in a TikTok video that has raked in massive views and comments.

The boys from Nsutaman Catholic Senior High (NACASS) in Ghana were attired in their uniforms in the footage on Kelvindefresh.

Boys thrill with choreographic moves

In the footage seen by YEN.com.gh, the pair danced synchronously to the upbeat song.

Talented schoolboys show off thrilling dance moves in video. Photo credit: kelvindefresh.

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Their enthusiastic movements grabbed their colleagues' attention, who reacted excitedly. At one point, their colleagues cheered them on during the performance.

More than 19,000 reacted to the clip and gained over 270 comments from online users.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to the video of students from Nsutaman SHS

Dorabless commented:

Nice one.

Kelvin Defresh posted:

Thank you very much.

user4086050308966 asked:

Is the dance for me?

kwakyevictoria186 commented:

Wow, can you be my neighbor?

User522556325326Portia ennin

Wow, very good, guys, you are my son. It was my former school.

Vasconkuahjnr said:

Where can we locate it?

Kelvin Defresh posted:

It dey Nsuta.

Jackie kemeh commented:

Yes, please.

Nana Oti890 reacted:

Amazing.

Wow.

Nana Akhua posted:

Yes, my school has Edisec all e best.

Old video high school girl's dance moves with Dancegod Lloyd wows many

In another story published on YEN.com.gh, an old video of a vibrant Ghanaian girl named Regina displaying her dancing talent and confidence during a performance with famous entertainer Dancegod Lloyd has resurfaced.

The enthusiastic girl was then in high school when she performed with the acclaimed dancer.

The girl first became popular online after dancing in class in viral footage. Her video grabbed the attention of significant eyeballs, including those of Dancegod Lloyd.

Lady in heels shows off dance moves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that in a heated dancing competition, a stunning woman in high heels conquered the dance floor with her skills and won the hearts of her high school audience.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh