A video of a pretty lady expressing delight as she was used for an outdoor advertisement has left many people in awe

In the video, the lady smiled and rubbed her hands in her hair as she stood a few meters away from the billboard

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the lady with many saying she resembles a Nigerian artist

A cute Ghanaian lady has won the admiration of netizens after she shared the progress she is making in her quest to become a commercial model with her followers on TikTok.

The pretty light-skinned lady who couldn't hide her joy shared a short clip of herself standing a few meters away from a giant GTP billboard where she was apparently used as a model to advertise the company's textile prints.

Lady expresses delight as she sees herself on a billboard Photo credit:@rayanelzz/TikTok

In the six-second video, the beautiful lady rubbed her hand in her long hair as she jammed to Sanatana's Maria Maria track.

She then zoomed in on the giant billboard which had a photo of her and one other model wearing a beautiful African print produced by the textile company.

The video which was captioned "Guys I’m on a billboard in my motherland” had raked in over 23,000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the beautiful moment

Ghanaians in their reaction to the nice video praised the lady for her beauty with others also comparing her to Nigerian singer Arya Starr.

Boston carl added:

I saw u at makola market , u so beautiful

chi added:

I legit saw you this morninggggg on the billboard

K I K I added:

I'm so happy for you. You deserve this

Ahnesti Angel

your hair is beautiful

Lady gushes as she herself on a billboard

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful Ghanaian lady couldn't contain her joy after she was used as a commercial model for an outdoor advertisement by a famous company.

In a bid to let people know of the amazing feat she has achieved, the lady posted a video of herself standing a few meters away from the giant billboard looking visibly excited.

She took aerial and close-up footage of the billboard which captured her face very clearly and also showed the location where it was sighted.

