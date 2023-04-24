Young Ghanaian entrepreneur, beauty queen and actress Dela Seade, has marked her 26th birthday

The former Miss Malaika contestant shared stunning images that excited many of her followers on Twitter, in particular

Dela Seade starred in Public Figure by UBA and also runs her fashion brand Seade's Collection

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dela Seade, a beautiful Ghanaian entrepreneur, actress and influencer, has dazzled her followers with stunning images to mark her 26th birthday.

The images were taken with a simple yet iconic indoor theme. The beauty queen was captured in varying poses, portraying her elegance punctuated with a unique hairstyle.

How Dela Seade's career started

After contesting in the Miss Malaika beauty pageant in 2018, Seade made her professional debut. The pageant gave her a platform to display her individuality, self-assurance, and ambition even though she did not end up with the crown.

Dela Seade's beautiful 26th birthday look Photo credit: @Mzdelah

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Her acting career began in 2019 when she played the role of Afia Adiepena in Kidi's Sugar Album music-movie.

She then got additional offers for parts in films and TV shows. The drama series Public Figure, produced by UBA and investigates people's lives in the spotlight, is where Seade is best known for her performance as Wonder.

In addition to her acting career, Seade is also an influencer and the founder of Seade's Collection.

When asked what keeps her going and got her to achieve all of this at 26, Seade told YEN.com.gh:

I don’t want to fail, I can’t fail. The purpose of my life has to be fulfilled, God has plans for my life, and I believe it has people attached to it, so stopping will only delay someone else’s prayers. So I keep moving. God never said it will be easy, he said he will be with me through the storms.

Dela Seade also responded to "What is the big dream you're chasing?" with the words:

I want to fulfil my purpose on earth, I’m aware I can’t save the world, but I want to be part of those who have tried their best with the help of God to make this world a better place.

How Ghanaians joined Dela Seade to celebrate her 26th birthday

Check out some heartwarming birthday wishes Dela got in the comment section of her photos below.

@ManiraguhAlbert said:

Happy birthday Dear! Blessings, enjoy ur day girl!

@Chairman_barima indicated:

Happy birthday..keep being graceful. Blessings on your life

@wonderboy707812 mentioned:

God bless the dinosaur that died to make the fossil fuel that was treated to become the petrol for the car that took your Mum to the hospital to give birth to a beautiful woman as you are.

See the pictures below:

Akua GMB looks gorgeous without makeup as she poses with her ex-husband Dr Kwaku Oteng on his birthday

As YEN.com.gh also reported on Instagram, Sally Akua Amoakowaa, the 2011 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful, shared a stunning photo of herself and her ex-husband, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

On April 17, 2023, the affluent businessman and his attractive daughter Agudie celebrated their birthdays.

The serial entrepreneur wore a personalised Miss Golden Stool t-shirt with blue denim trousers for a laid-back appearance. Akua GMB looked stunning while sporting a vibrant frontal hairdo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh