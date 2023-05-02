A video of a Ghanaian lady narrating her plight and struggles as a migrant in South Africa has sparked reactions

Blessing Konadu revealed that she is pained she quit her work as a hair salon owner in Accra to pursue non-existent opportunities in South Africa

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the comments of the young lady

A young Ghanaian lady has admitted that she is full of regret anytime she reflects on her decision to journey to South Africa in search of greener pastures.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, Blessing Nana Konadu revealed that life was good for her as a young hairdresser in Ghana until she was deceived and lied to by a woman who portrayed South Africa as a paradise on earth.

Lady bemoans travelling to South Africa, in search of greener pastures Photo credit: Nicky Lloyd/Getty Images @SVTV Africa/YouTube

In the interview, Blessing said:

When I was in Ghana, some people advised me against travelling there. However, one woman lied to me that I will make a lot of money in South Africa looking at the kind of work I do. She even said I will be paid every hour and that, I will receive the money in dollars.

The mother of one added that, she was hit by the harsh reality of life in South Africa when she arrived there and started working.

For 2 to 3 months, the woman I was working with didn't pay me because she had to recoup the money she spent on my travel there. The way she treated me was so bad, so I quit working with her after six months to start afresh.

After six years in South Africa, Blessing says she no longer works as a hairdresser but rather sells meat pie to make a living.

She added that she will be grateful if a good Samaritan would buy her a flight ticket to return to Ghana. She went on to advise people against the decision to travel to South Africa.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the honest admission of the young lady

Social media users who reacted to the video agreed with the lady regarding the working conditions in South Africa.

Malik Abdullah replied:

When they’re in Ghana, they’ll be complaining & talking about Ghana thinking that the grass is greener on the other side of the world until they travel outside Ghana. I’d rather stay in Ghana & struggle than to travel to certain countries & suffer there.

prince adjei stated:

South Africa is not a good place to travel to. I know this because I used to be there before coming to America. People are really suffering over there and they don't like foreign people.

Sunshine Maye indicated:

DJ Nyame, the price of a one way ticket from South Africa to Ghana is less than USD 500. If she is serious about returning home, I can help.

