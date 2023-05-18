A video of a young Ghanaian man displaying his creativity by building an Iron Man armour has warmed hearts online

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Winner Tsidi stated that he hopes to build real flying armour just like what is seen in the movie

Netizens who saw parts of the armour have congratulated him for his impressive design, with many urging him not to give up

A young Ghanaian man has impressed many netizens after he exhibited his love for robotics by showcasing some impressive designs of an Iron Man armour he is building.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Winner Tsidi, an alumnus of Edinaman Senior High School(SHS) said he developed a passion for robotics at the young age of seven and has never looked back.

Ghanaian man opens up on plans to build flying Iron Man armour Photo credit: Iwet Robotics/YouTube

" I've built several things including remote control toy model cars, household appliances like electric fans, guns, and many other kinds of stuff" he

Winner who studied General Science at SHS said his major ongoing project is the Iron Man armour which will have the ability to fly once it is ready.

He said despite having the technical know-how, one major thing impeding his progress is the lack of funding.

"The top project on my list is the Iron Man suit from the Marvel movie. I started working on it back in 2017, I have designed and built a couple of prototypes which actually function exactly like what we see in the movie.

He added "My main problem is finance. I have all the necessary knowledge and plans to actually build the real flying Iron Man suit but due to the lack of funding or financial support. I haven't been able to achieve it yet."

The young man admitted that he has no education in robotics and would be happy if he gets the chance the opportunity to acquire formal education in that field.

Persons who are interested in supporting Winner to actualize his dream of becoming a robotics engineer or support him in his projects can reach on 0543600759"

Netizens commend Winner Tsidi for his determination

Social media users who have seen samples of the armour being built by Winner Tsidi have also congratulated him.

isaacagyemang652 commented:

Go harder bro never gv up

B-TECH added:

Good journey

Kakap3 replied:

you are very good ohh

