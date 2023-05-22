A confident young man posed as a doppelganger of fast-rising Ghanaian artiste Lasmid in a video posted online

A young man has posed in a video online as a lookalike of fast-rising Ghanaian singer Lasmid Nathaniel Owusu, popular with the stage name Lasmid.

He appeared in the footage sporting his natural hair, representing Lasmid's thick hair. He wore a simple T-shirt and added glasses to his look.

Lasmid's self-proclaimed lookalike smiles for the camera

Without saying much in the video, he made gestures with his fingers as he beamed a smile for the camera.

The young man, who looked very confident about being the doppelganger of the singer, was cheered on by the person who captured the moment on tape.

The footage, shared to TikTok by Pintodablogger, was accompanied by the caption:

''Asem ben koraa ni eii ghana Lasmid come and take ur lookalike,'' the post read.

More than 39,000 people have seen the video, which gathered several comments. Netizens who shared their thoughts said he does not look like Lasmid.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Lasmid's lookalike

Freda_@Amastylish posted:

Masa, go and sleep.

Nanayaacute12 commented:

I saw am I was mmm wei de333lasmid go bore.

Bby Cashmel said:

Ahhhh he doesn’t resemble him oooo.

Pinto GH · Creator wrote:

Check the back sound woboa.

Hotspot said:

But he doesn't even look like Lasmid even a bit.

UM AKOSUA reacted:

Lasmid fine boy wei ne look alike ni eiii ne nim s3 to be continued.

Priscilla Gyau said:

By June de3 na obiaa Aya ne lookalike.

Lhu_ciyaa stated:

Ahhh, so where’s my lookalike?

Demon remarked:

Wei de3 nnye

Youngbella86 reacted:

Wei y3 Laswind .

User914813848222 commented:

Asem b3n koraaa ni .

ArbhynarhBella233❤️ added:

This is not fair .

Bridget _Bright posted:

Where from this one to.

Is Rama said:

He’s even shy

Ahba❤️Qritikal commented:

Boi3 na lookalike bi force ah seems I saw him reciting something or he was singing the song.

King Promise shows love to his lookalike

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise won the admiration of many people after he was spotted interacting with his lookalike.

A video that has since gone on viral on TikTok showed the moment when the "Sisa" hitmaker and his entourage were exiting an event ground.

As he made his way out, his lookalike, who calls himself @mrreubenofficial on TikTok, drew closer, hoping to catch his attention and eventually succeeded in doing so.

King Promise reveals he does not hate his lookalikes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that King Promise has stated that he does not hate the young men posing as his lookalikes.

The 2023 VGMA Album of the Year winner said he admires that he has inspired many who want to be like him, including his self-proclaimed doppelgangers.

In an interview on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee on Saturday, May 20, 2023, King Promise said he's indifferent about the trending craze about lookalikes.

Source: YEN.com.gh