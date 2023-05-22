A video of a physically challenged young lady who filmed herself working has motivated many people online

The lady who is a hairdresser and a makeup artist was seen working on the hair of her customer despite having one hand

Netizens who reacted to the video have heaped praises on her for making good use of her time, with some seeking God's blessings for her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A physically challenged young lady has actualised the popular adage “disability is not inability” by sharing a video of herself working as a hairdresser.

The lady, who is identified as @akilagift2 on TikTok, shared a video of herself attending to a customer who wanted a ponytail hairstyle.

Pretty lady with one hand working as a hairdresser Photo credit:@akilagift2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady shared a video of how she washed the hair of the customer with both her right hand and the amputated left arm without the help of any other person.

From there, she went on to dress her customer's hair, using her right hand to comb the ponytail to its full length and her amputated left arm to support the customer's head as she combed it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The beautiful video, which was captioned "God I thank you for my gift," garnered over 450,000 likes and 7000 comments.

At the time of writing this report, over 5 million people had viewed the beautiful moment.

Watch the video below:

Social media users praise the young lady for being hardworking

Netizens who reacted to the video were amazed by the young lady, with many commending her for inspiring others.

Elizabeth Tembo commended:

Girl when someone says you inspire me they truly mean it. Good work and talented. And someone without any challenges would be begging for hand outs.

Kasazi stated:

This is so inspiring. May God bless your hustle baby girl

Kutemwa Kara Mazala added:

wow God bless your business darling

user9650257201257 wrote:

she is gifted by god may god continue to bless the work of her hands

Lady with one hand cut vegetable in a video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a physically challenged young Ghanaian lady with one hand was seen in a video, which surfaced online, cutting vegetables.

The young lady, with the social media @akosua_joyce, was spotted seated with a bowl of vegetables on her lap as she cut them with skills and finesse, without minding the fact that she could cut herself in the process.

This comes on the backdrop of an earlier video in which another physically challenged young lady was seen flaunting her beauty on TikTok.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh