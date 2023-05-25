Veteran Ghanaian gospel singers Tagoe Sisters candidly recalled their modest past before achieving career success

The well-known gospel group admitted that in order to support their single mother, they had to hawk sugarcane and oranges and mix concrete

The pair sat for an interview on Talkertainment and discussed the experiences that have shaped their illustrious 40-year career

Veteran Ghanaian gospel singers Tagoe Sisters candidly recalled their modest past as they opened up bout their four-decade-long presence in the music industry.

The iconic gospel duo revealed they had to mix concrete and hawk sugarcane and oranges to support their single mother.

Tagoe Sisters detail modest past

In an interview on Talkertainment with Elsie Lamar, the twin sisters discussed how their rich career has been formed by the various experiences they have had.

Tagoe Sisters recall how they hawked oranges before success. Photo credit: GhanaWeb TV.

Source: UGC

The twin gospel singers discussed their arduous challenges from early on in their careers until they were able to establish themselves in the field.

''We grew up at Achimota Girls. On vacation, we help our mom. We sold oranges and sugarcane for money to support our mother,'' the twin sisters recalled.

Tagoe Sisters work menial jobs

The well-known musical pair discussed how, in order to support themselves, they had to do various menial jobs, including being backing singers for some secular artistes.

They also emphasised a certain degree of disunity and disinterest among the gospel fraternity.

They discussed their goals and the significant projects they have planned to mark their 40 years in the music industry.

Watch the video below:

