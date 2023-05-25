A lady has sent social media into a meltdown after she dropped before and after photos of herself

The first set of photos made it evident that she was dependent on her parents as she was a nursing student

The current photos which depict her present reality, show her looking radiant in her nurse's uniform

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian nurse has raised eyebrows after she dropped before and after photos of herself to show how much she has transformed over the years

In a short clip on TikTok, the young lady @mzabena7 dropped an old photo of her young self as a kid to symbolise her humble beginning.

Ghanaian nurse flaunts massive transformation Photo credit:@mzabena7/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady then shared photos of herself as a student as well as current photos depicting her as a nurse.

The difference between those two sets of photos is obvious, as the ones she shared as a nursing trainee had her looking slim, a pure indication that that she was still dependent on her guardians and wasn't financially very sound.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The other set of photos she posted as a nurse also tells a different story as this time around she looked confident, thick and more beautiful.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 600 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video

Peeps hail the lady over her transformation

Netizens who reacted to the 20-second video agreed that the lady had undergone a massive transformation over the years

Nanakwadwo reacted:

You look drop dead gorgeous

OPPONG added:

You look beautiful

Okoto TV wrote:

Greatest transformation of all time.

Couple shares massive transformation photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a couple's video is causing a great stir on TikTok as it had images that showed how much their story had changed in the space of only 5 years.

In the first batch of photos that were shown in the video, the lady and her man were seen in a dilapidated building but still living their life with joy.

Fast-forward, the photos shared by the couple depicted their present realities as they were pictured in a hotel's standard room with beautiful interior decor.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh