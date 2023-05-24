A video of Funny Face's baby mama proving to her followers that she is indeed a good dancer has warmed hearts online

In the video, the young mother put her flexible behind on display as she took to the dance floor

Peeps who reacted to the video applauded the young mother for the nice moment

Vanessa Nicole, the former partner and baby mama of Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, has left many netizens in awe after she dropped a beautiful dance video of herself.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on her TikTok page, captured the young mother of three displaying some alluring dance moves as she jammed to one of the trending TikTok songs.

As if she has been practising for some time, Vanessa Nicole danced with joy as she moved her flexible body and wiggled her waist and heavy backside in sync with the mid-tempo music.

The video comes at a time when the media spotlight has been on her especially after she stated her willingness to reunite with Funny Face.

At the time of writing the report, the 22-second video had gathered over 2000 likes and 35 comments.

Ghanaians applaud Vanessa Nicole for her nice dance moves

Netizens who reacted to the video were full of praise for the lady, with many applauding her for how well she danced.

Nana Aba reacted:

The back is backing la

Presh replied:

You looking good

kingstonardeyson commented:

Your height nu oh ma gash

Ghanaian warn Funny Face against Vanessa Nicole

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face dominated Twitter trends after his ex-wife, Vanessa Nicole, expressed a desire to reconcile with him.

Ghanaians, however, have raised concerns and issued warnings to Funny Face regarding the potential reconciliation with his ex-wife.

They point to the immense emotional turmoil Funny Face endured during their separation, cautioning him against exposing himself to similar hardships once again.

Funny Face shares cryptic message

In a related development, Funny Face has finally responded to the latest news from his former lover Vanessa Nicole, who said she doesn't mind reconciling with him.

The actor shared a shady video believed to be a reaction to Vanessa's latest wishes.

The video implied that he had been invigorated as he had his arms outstretched with Nacee's "Aseda" playing in the background.

