A video making the rounds on social media has captured the heartwarming moment a lady was celebrated in school

It was her graduation day, and her coursemates thought it wise to celebrate her in a unique way

Being the only girl in the engineering department at Benue state polytechnic, she was showered with so much love

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young girl was celebrated massively by her coursemates on her graduation day.

It was gathered that the pretty lady was the only girl in the Department of Engineering at Benue state polytechnic.

Engineering students celebrate the only female in their department. Photo credit: @prettyqueenbella

Source: UGC

After writing her last paper in school, her coursemates, friends and other well-wishers gathered around her to celebrate with her.

They brought band men who played a sweet sound as she danced amid cheers and excitement from her colleagues.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She was also handed a bottle of expensive wine, which she held as a crowd gathered to watch her.

The video was shared by @prettyqueenbella with the caption:

"How Benue state engineering students celebrated their only girl in their department during their sign out."

Social media reactions

@mar_ibrown said:

"Same thing happened to me last year in building technology. congrats."

@isadolphine stated:

"Worth it girl. Good to be pampered as the only girl sha."

@hardunnieade reacted:

"The girl go just dey enjoy."

@precious8483 commented:

"Nothing Dey sweet pass dis thing sha."

@bridgetbaby10 reacted:

"Omo I pray I graduate with my friends oo cuz my course mates no one normal o."

@pascaldhope added:

"Only girl it's not easy."

Watch the video below:

Beautiful Lady Achieves Double First-Class as She Graduates from Law School in Grand Style

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a woman had received praise for her outstanding academic achievement in law on social media

The Afe Babalola University alumnus recently graduated with flying colours as she received a first-class degree from the Nigerian Law School.

Olga Okewulonu earned a first-class law school degree for the second time; she also did so during her undergraduate career. Netizens revealed that they were motivated by her and the influence on females aspiring to reach a higher academic calendar.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng