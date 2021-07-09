A lady has been celebrated on social media as she recorded huge academic success in the law field of study

The Afe Babalola University graduate recently bagged a first-class from the Nigerian Law School

Olga Okewulonu's law school first-class degree is her second after achieving the same feat during her undergraduate

A lady has taken to social media to bask in the euphoria of her recent academic feat.

The lady named Olga Okewulonu shared on her LinkedIn wall that she bagged a first-class from the Law School.

She finished from the Nigerian Law School with a first-class Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Olga Okewulonu

In her undergraduate study at the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, the lady had also graduated with a first-class in law.

Olga described her sojourn at the Nigerian Law School as one of the most challenging hurdles she had undergone.

Her post read:

"RED SCROLL ALERT!

"I made a first class at the Nigerian Law School!

"I must say that going through the law school is no joke. This was the most challenging academic hurdle I’ve undertaken so far, and like everyone else, there were days when it felt like all hope was lost.

"However, in the face of obstacles, the only option is to press forward. With the goal in mind and the grace of God making a way for me, I can finally say that I made it.

"Veni, Vidi, Vici.

"I am a double first class graduate of Law!

"From this point, it’s O. C. Okewulonu ESQ!!!"

Many celebrate her feat

Oluwatosin Selome Ogunlana wrote:

"Congratulations Olga, you are a Star. You have always been relentless in your quest for excellence. All the best going forward."

Chukwudi Keke said:

"Congratulations, keep flying high."

Regina Kjanoba commented:

"Star girl…. Congratulations."

Abdullahi Isezuo Abdulrahman reacted:

"Congratulations.

"Cheers."

Another brilliant lady graduates with first-class in law

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also published that a lady, Chioma, with the Twitter handle @anxta_ has celebrated how she overcame a big challenge that wanted to pull her down five years ago.

Chioma said she lost one of her legs to a road accident. The lady added that despite the horrible incident, she graduated with first-class from law school and began a professional career as a corporate lawyer.

The lady said though the experience has not been easy, she has put a lot of effort into creating a beautiful version of herself.

