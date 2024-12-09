John Mahama conveyed a message to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the Akwasidae festival, announcing his 2024 election victory

The President-elect was represented by a former Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Samuel Sarpong, and a few NDC faithful in the region

John Mahama expressed gratitude to the Asantehene and assured him of his commitment to further develop the Ashanti Region

John Dramani Mahama has sent a message to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to inform him of his victory in the recently-ended 2024 general election.

The President-elect conveyed the message through a former Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Samuel Sarpong, at the Akwasidae festival on December 8, 2024.

President-elect John Dramani Mahama shares the news of his win with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Twitter

Addressing Asantehene, Dr Samuel Sarpong said that since it was the last Akwasidae festival of the year, John Mahama asked to be represented by a delegation.

In his speech, the former minister said:

“This morning, Otumfuo’s son - the incoming President - called me and directed me to come and represent him here. Mr Mahama sent us to extend his greatest gratitude to the King because it’s by his prayers he has emerged victorious in the elections.”

According to @asante_nation, Dr Samuel Sarpong added that the President-elect is committed to fulfilling his promise of developing the Ashanti Region.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to NDC call on Asantehene

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X (formerly Twitter).

@_Roofman2131gh said:

“The way John Mahama respect’s Otumfour I don’t think chairman Wontumi and Akuffo Addo have half of that respect to the King. But the people who hate you will always hate no matter how hard you try to impress them.”

@MaameEsiGold wrote:

“😂🤣😂🤣 the response was just not coming these people are so pained eeeiiii 😂🤣😂🤣😂.”

@iam_twumasi said:

“This is Wisdom. Bawumia and Napo will never think about this da.”

@miztaOpinion wrote:

“He respects that man but his people in the Ashanti region always find the little opportunity available to them to disrespect mahama.”

@myqtab said:

“He’s started the mistakes again, Otumfou didn’t give you the victory. It’s the ppl, don’t start shortchanging relevance or you wount even last for a term.”

Alan Kyeremanten congratulates John Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alan Kyerematen congratulated John Mahama on his victory in the 2024 elections.

The independent candidate called for unity so Ghana could progress, stating the nation itself was the true winner.

Several social media users who saw his post applauded Kyerematen for his display of good statesmanship and goodwill.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh