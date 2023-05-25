The newlywed couple whose wedding ceremony was nearly disrupted by heavy rains has gone public on the issue

In an interview, the groom said he checked the weather forecast and was given assurances that it would not rain on the day

Peeps who reacted to the video congratulated the duo on their wedding, with many wishing them a blissful marriage

A young Ghanaian couple whose marriage ceremony went viral after it rained heavily as they exchanged their vows have broken their silence.

Speaking in an interview on 3FM, the groom who was identified as Mr Haruna revealed that the happenings on the day caught him off guard because, per his checks with the weather forecast, it was not supposed to rain that morning.

He disclosed that even on the day of the wedding, he did an hourly check on the weather and got no indication that it would rain.

In the morning, I checked the weather forecast and it gave me no indication that there would be rain only to realise that it had become windy all of a sudden. However, we had also been keeping the guests waiting for some time, so we decided to go ahead with it.

He added that the rains come down heavy on them 10 minutes after the ceremony had begun but with the motivation of the officiating pastor and his will to leave the event grounds as a newlywed, the ceremony was allowed to continue.

The ceremony had already began when it started raining so I looked at the pastor who was my childhood friend and he was like, 'let's just continue'," he added.

Watch the interview below

Ghanaians congratulate the couple on their union

Social media users who reacted to the video congratulated the newlyweds on their wedding.

Martha Ahli replied:

We bless God for victory. God bless your union forever.

Maud TopChat reacted:

It was showers of blessings... God bless your Union

Kennedy Darkwah Kyei added:

This means our ways are not God ways, man proposes but God disposes. Congratulations though.

Angela Lekey indicated:

Love them, the lady is so beautiful. Their union is blessed

Couple tie the knot in a simple wedding

