An old video of Tyrone Marghuy expressing his desire to represent Achimota School at the NSMQ has popped up on the internet

In the video, the young student said he was hoping to play a role in ensuring that the school wins the NSMQ

He made those comments at a time when the school had denied him admission on the grounds that he had dreadlocks

A heartwarming old video of Rastafarian student, Tyrone Mharghuy opening up on his desire to represent Achimota School at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has emerged online.

The TV Africa interview which evokes a feeling of joy was shared by Paa Kwesi Schandorf, the journalist who interviewed Tyrone Marghuy years ago, apparently after the school denied him admission on grounds of his dreadlocks.

In that interview, the journalist asked Tyrone whether he had any plan apart from his regular academic commitment if he was given the green light to become a student of Achimota School.

A video of Tyrone Marghuy on his desire to represent Achimota School melts hearts

Tyrone immediately answered that he has set his sights on joining the NSMQ team and would be happy to represent the school in the competition.

"Apart from the books, I feel like for every other Science student there is a competition out there which is the National Science and Maths competition and I know there is a team over there at Achimota and so if there is an opportunity for me to contribute, I am ready to contribute," he answered with confidence.

The journalist who shared the video in the caption wrote:

"Times flies! Once upon a time, I interviewed Tyrone and his dad on the morning show at TV Africa, where he spoke about joining the NSMQ team at Achimota. About two years down the line, his dream has become a reality. A case of determination and sheer resilience, isn't it? Good luck to him."

This video comes at a time when Achimota School have confirmed that Tyrone Marghuy is part of the 2023 NSMQ quiz team.

Watch the video below

Tyrone Marghuy to represent Achimota NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota has named Tyrone Mharghuy as part of its 2023 National Science Maths Quiz team.

The school will meet Ebenezer SHS and Lashibi Community SHS in the 2023 Regional qualifiers of the competition on July 1st.

Photos shared by Achimota School on its Facebook page on June 1, 2023, showed the intelligent student and his colleague partaking in a trial quiz.

