Agya Koo has said that he was homeless for seven years and slept on empty boxes during that time

The legendary actor added that his struggles began after losing his parents, who had attempted to give him a better life

The celebrated Kumawood actor made this revelation during an interview about his mansion, which got the internet talking after he officially opened the house

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Agya Koo, known in private life as Kofi Adu, said he was homeless for over seven years and struggled before becoming an actor.

He added that he had lost both parents and, at a point, that compelled him to travel to Accra to seek greener pastures.

Agya Koo talks about his life journey and mansion Photo credit: @official.agyakoo

Source: Youtube

In an interview on Official Agya Koo TV on YouTube, the veteran actor said that he had a difficult life from the onset.

Agya Koo details his struggles in Accra

Agya Koo detailed that his stay in Accra was not an easy one. According to him, when he arrived in Accra, he had nowhere to go and a place to sleep, so he survived by sleeping on empty boxes at Accra New Town.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The successful actor added that after his years of homelessness, he relocated to a house owned by a Ghanaian man overseas with his friends, who were also from Kumasi.

From there, he got a recommendation for Concert Party, the entertainment show that started his acting career.

I lost both parents and moved from the Ashanti region to Accra. When I came to Accra, I had nowhere to sleep. I slept on empty boxes at New Town for over seven years until my friends from Kumasi and i were privileged to get a house of Ghanaian overseas to lodge.

Agya Koo's life changes

After joining Concert Party and being noticed as a special talent, the actor, who had earlier raised concerns about men's struggle in marriages, said he was featured in many comedy shows at the National Theatre alongside other prominent actors, which allowed him to polish his talent and become a national star.

Agya Koo detailed that he bought the land for his just-opened mansion in 2007, yet he was motivated that building it gradually would one day pay off. He advised the youth to have patience and be consistent.

Watch the video of Agya Koo's interview below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Agya Koo's interview

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Agya Koo's interview, applauding him for his humility and inspiration

Mensah adu commented:

I thank God for your life, Agya Koo. You don't brag or show off. You make Asante proud!

Jones Nyarko remarked:

Wow, I never thought Agya had such an exclusive mansion. He's really blessed

Kukua Aggrey said:

I love people like Agya koo paaa. They don't show off....wow

KYTONE TV stated:

I'm even in tearsGOD BLESS the LIVING LEGEND

TikToker Asantewaa gets praised for building a house

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that TikToker Asantewaa received appreciation from Ghanaian musician Frank Naro for constructing a new home.

The well-known musician praised the 29-year-old for upholding her excellent name and earning money from her profession.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh