Emmanuel Afanu, a 20-year-old Ghanaian young man will be spending 15 years in prison for stealing a mobile phone

The iPhone 7 plus worth GH₵2,500 was snatched from a student known as Sakyi Michael while on his way home

The convict was caught after the young student screamed for help and some residents came to his rescue

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A recent publication by myjoyonline.com has reported that Emmanuel Afanu, a 20-year-old Ghanaian man had been arrested for stealing an iPhone valued at GH₵2,500.

The report sighted by YEN.com.gh shared that Emmanuel was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by the Asamankese circuit court.

Sad man in prison Photo credit: Motortion/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The prosecutor, Inspector Samuel Owusu revealed that the accused, Emmanuel Afanu, planned with his friend to commit the crime on the victim who happens to be a student, myjoyonline.com reported.

How the crime was executed

According to Inspector Samuel Owusu, the victim, Sakyi Michael was on his way home when Emmanuel Afanu snatched his phone while on his motorbike.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Sakyi however managed to get hold of the convict's shirt but had to let go when a pair of scissors was pulled out by Emmanuel.

Upon screaming, Emmanuel was grabbed by some residents who came to the rescue of the student and was sent to the Asamankese Police station, myjoyonline.com reported.

Ghanaian man Allegedly Steals Sachets of Cerelac from a Shop in Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man was allegedly reported to have stolen sachets of cerelac from a shop in the Greater Accra Region.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man is seen in the custody of the Ghana police with several witnesses.

A man who sounded like the robbery victim was heard revealing that he had been dealing with theft issues for a while but had finally caught one.

"They steal from me every day, so I have been monitoring them. I was just hoping for the right moment to catch them," the victim said.

A witness was also heard explaining that he had suspicions about the accused right after seeing him due to how he carried himself. The witness added that he heard people calling the accused out as a thief after sachets of cerelac dropped from his trousers.

Source: YEN.com.gh