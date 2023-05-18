Ghanaian rapper Osei Kwaku Vincent, popularly known as Strongman Burner, said he is the best rapper in Ghana

He listed his top five rappers in the country and said that Sarkodie is first on the list based on longevity

He added that he was the best among all those he had mentioned after he was asked about his position in the top five selections he made

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian rapper Osei Kwaku Vincent, popularly known as Strongman Burner, said he is the best rapper in Ghana. He named Eno Barony ahead of many rappers in the country in his list of top five rappers in the country.

Strongman names his top five rappers in Ghana after claiming he is the best among them all Photo credit: @stronmanburner @eno_barony @amgmedikal @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

In an interview on TV3's New Day show, Strongman Burner said that he would pick Sarkodie as the best rapper in Ghana based on longevity. Strongman added that his second was Eno Barony, followed by Medikal, Amerado and, lastly, Lyrical Joe.

Strongman Burner, who has caused a stir online with his craft, said that when he is added to the list, which he was initially taken off by his interviewers Roland Walker and Cookie Tee, he would be the best rapper among them all.

My top five rappers would be Sarkodie, Eno Barony, Medikal, Amerado and Lyrical Joe. I made the selection in that order based on longevity. If I am added to the list, I will be the best, I always have been and always will be, Strongman said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video of Strongman talking about his top five rappers below

The VGMA Best Rapper nominee said that his fans appreciate him based on his work, and the responses from Ghanaians make him confident that he is the best rapper in the country.

Strongman Burner's interviewers reacted in shock after he chose Eno Barony over the other rappers, asking why he chose her. Cookie Tee became more interested and reacted in shock to his claim that he was a better rapper among all the five rappers he named, indicating that he is a better rapper than Sarkodie.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Strongman Burner's interview

Some netizens reacted negatively to the interview as they believe that the questions the interviewers asked the well-recognised artiste were unnecessary and could create controversies.

nyonyoyayra commented:

You guys should stop putting words in his mouth... I will also choose myself over any other person.. and I know you, the hosts, will do the same, and there's nothing wrong with that

maameesi_addo added:

Well spoken

Eno Barony explains why she deserves the best rapper award

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Eno Barony said that the organisers of VGMA should have nominated her for Best Rap Performance.

She claimed her tracks had more streams than four of the five Best Rap Performance nominees.

The singer was hurt and upset that she had been disqualified from the category after working so hard to make her music popular across the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh