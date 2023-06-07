A video of Afronita and Abigail showing off their nice dance move have melted hearts on the net

The duo thrilled the crowd at Ningo Prampram during a homecoming event

Netizens who reacted to the video heaped praise on the duo over how well they danced

It was a beautiful sight to behold as young Ghanaian dancer, Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah also known as Afronita showed up at the homecoming event of Talented Kidz winner, Abigail.

A video that has since gone viral showed the moment that Abigail and Afronita pulled up in a vehicle together at the event ground at the Ningo Prampram.

Abigail and Afronita show off nice dance moves

Source: TikTok

Typical of Ghanaian celebrities, the duo got a five-star treatment as they were met by an excited and jubilant crowd who cheered and applauded them on their arrival.

The duo then took to the stage to do what they do best as they entertained the crowd with their sassy dance moves.

With all eyes on Abigail, the 7-year-old did not disappoint as she and Afronita displayed amazing formation dance moves in sync with the danceable tune.

The crowd who couldn't get enough of the nice display cheered and urged them on as they dropped one move after the other.

At the time of writing the report, the 1-minute 45-second video had gathered over 150,000 likes and comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the dance moves of Afronita and Abigail

Social media users who thronged the video heaped praises on the duo for how well they danced.

Priscy Yaa Birago reacted:

Sweet vibes from modr n daughter, @ABIGAIL to de world ❤️, @STARGYAL ur gud wrks towards mankind shall never be in vain,God bless u more

Akosua Sika60 indicated:

Really proud of you Akosua for a little one to look up to it’s grace keep going beyond the sky is the limit .

Queenster96 added:

Afronita God bless you abundantly

