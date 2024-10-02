A Ghanaian artist was honoured by the management of the Las Palmas Restaurant after he painted their magnificent building at Lapaz

In a video, the restaurant, which is one of the oldest in Accra, thanked Enil, the artist, for painting their building

At the end of the short meeting, the Ghanaian artist presented the painting to the food company

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young talented Ghanaian artist, Enil Art has been honoured by one of the oldest restaurants in Ghana, the Las Palmas.

A couple of weeks ago, the Ghanaian artist, widely known for drawing Trotro mates, stormed the streets of Accra to exhibit his talent.

Enil Art, a young Ghanaian artist receives recognition from a popular restaurant after his impressive artwork. Photo credit: @enilart/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While at Lapaz, Enil Arts drew the huge black-and-white Las Palmas building at Lapaz on his canvas, attracting admiration from commuters along the area.

His impressive artwork caught the attention of the restaurant and they invited him to come for a meeting.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Enil was spotted taking the management of the Las Palmas Restaurant into what inspired him to paint their edifice.

"I thought I could just sit there in the middle of the road and paint the building. It just came as an idea and I told my manager and he thought it would make sense, that's what you are seeing now," he explained.

During the short meeting, the management of the restaurant expressed gratitude to Enil Art for the beautiful artwork he did on their building.

"We want to thank him and appreciate him and also get the portrait, the drawing. So we thank you and your whole team," a lady spoke on behalf of the management.

Enil Art presented the artwork to the Las Palmas Restaurant amid loud cheers and applause.

Ghanaians congratulate Enil Art

Ghanaians on social media congratulated Enil Art upon seeing the video of his meeting with the management of the Las Palmas Restaurants.

Akosua_Oheneyere said:

"Las Palmas is such a big company. God bless you Enil."

@akuamontana2 also said:

"I will also get free food if I paint Las Palmas right ???."

@gershonquist commented:

"Aww Thank you Lord Jesus been praying for more ambassadorial deals for you. More and more grace!."

@Beatrice Ama Ohenewa also commented:

"Enil deserves this and more cos watttt the guy is so talented."

Enil Art paints using galamsey-polluted Pra river

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enil Art conveyed a deep message to the government of Ghana by using the galamsey-polluted Pra River to paint.

The artwork depicted the havoc the activities of illegal miners were wrecking on the country's water bodies and also highlighted the urgent need to curb the menace.

Enil Art's painting using the galamsey-polluted Pra River attracted commendation from many Ghanaians.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh