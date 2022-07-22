Pastor Elvis Agyeman, Alpha Hour has recently encouraged bride-to-bes to be extra vigilant when it comes to the kind of dresses their bridesmaids wear to their wedding

He shared that some ladies go to weddings with motives to seduce grooms to fall for them

Elvis advised ladies who are planning their weddings to ensure decent attire is the dress code for all invitees

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Well-known Alpha Hour pastor, Agyeman Elvis has recently admonished soon-to-be brides to be careful about those they choose as bridesmaids and maid of honours.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Pastor Agyemang Elvis had him explaining that there are ladies who decide to dress in ways that expose parts of their bodies in an effort to possibly win the groom over.

Pastor Elvis Agyeman speaking, Bridesmaid in pink Photo credit: Pastor Agyemang Elvis, Pinterest

Source: Facebook

"On your wedding and engagement day, be circumspect with those you choose as brides maid to dance before and behind you. Anyone who dresses on that day to abnormally expose her sensitive parts has an agenda beyond just coming to support you to be engaged to a man of your own."

According to him, there are others who go to weddings to prove that they are more beautiful than the bride.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Agyeman Elvis took the opportunity to advise ladies planning their weddings to be vigilant about the things they allow at the ceremong and ensure decent dress is enforced as a code.

"BE SHARP! Be detailed about your wedding and engagement day. Don't just think about how flushy it should be, plan towards how descent it must be. Always remember that wedding is a day and marriage is a lifetime. But one mistake on the wedding day can affect the marriage for a lifetime."

Pretty Bride and Her Bridesmaids Shake Their Bouncing Behinds in Spicy Video; Peeps Drool

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a bride and her bridesmaids created a beautiful memory when they danced energetically at her gorgeous wedding that was a perfect picture in every way. Destiny and her significant other tied the knot in a white wedding ceremony over the weekend.

Captured on camera before she walked down the aisle, the bride and her adorable bridesmaids delighted themselves with spicy dance moves.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Everythingwedding_global, the bride danced more enthusiastically than her girls.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh