A young lady has sent social media into a frenzy after a video of her new haircut surfaced

The lady opted for something unimaginable by dyeing her trimmed hair as well as part of her forehead

Netizens who saw the video were stunned by the actions of the said barber who did that

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to lash out at a barber over the strange haircut of her younger sister.

In the trending video, the lady was heard questioning her younger sister over the kind of haircut she opted for.

A young lady's haircut causes a stir Photo credit:@adwoa_smar/TikTok

Apparently, she was preparing for school and wanted to try out something extraordinary, hence deciding to dye her hair black.

Her bid to get more creative went overboard, as she dyed parts of her forehead as well the sides of her head.

As if that was not enough, she also got the barber to give her a little hard part in the middle of her hair.

Although the young lady smiled and looked happy, her elder sister couldn't hide her surprise as she sought to find out the motivation behind the haircut.

The 17-second video was captioned:

Eeeii some of you the barbers why cos eeiihow can you draw my lil sis like thatshe to was happy with itthis barber won’t make to heaven️for doing this to my lil sisterIs the barber good? Guys I need your suggestion!!

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians stunned by the hairstyle of the young lady

Netizens in reacting to the video laughed at the hairstyle of the young lady, with many wondering why the barber would do that.

Nana Kwame Kaakyire reacted:

He did BA. Architecture but sikas3m nti, he became a barber.

Adwoa indicated:

Haircut mu frontal

franciscaampong added:

the haircut isn't giving, but her beauty is a plus

Bigg _Willz stated:

Ambassador for Azar paint, paint mu champion

Wisegreyer commented:

Curtains style

Source: YEN.com.gh