Usually, parents hope that their children will follow in their career steps so they can leave their professional tools for them

But Yaw, a Ghanaian carpenter for over fifteen years, does not want any of his children to join him in his profession

He said the carpentry business is no longer as lucrative as it used to be some years back

A Ghanaian man who gave his name only as Yaw said he would not encourage his children to be carpenters like him.

Yaw quickly added that he would not discourage his children if they wanted to be carpenters. However, it was not his dream to see any of his children walk in his footsteps

A young boy aspiring to be a teacher becomes a carpenter

Narrating his story on Ghanaweb TV, Yaw said he had been a carpenter for over 15 years. He went into carpentry after he completed basic education. He could not further his education since he did not come from a wealthy home.

“When I was growing up, I wanted to be a teacher. But I am not from a wealthy family, so they could not help me further my education.”

On his journey to becoming a carpenter and owning a shop, Yaw recounted that he was an apprentice for five years, after which he worked with someone for a while.

“Then I decided to open my own carpentry shop. I started my own shop about 10 years ago.”

Yaw, who is married with three children, said through the carpentry business, he is able to take care of his family.

“I have one plot that I am developing but for about five years now, the business hasn’t been lucrative, so the building has stalled.”

He said he wouldn't encourage any of his children to be a carpenter because of the low financial gains in the business and the physical energy needed to do the job.

“If my child wants to be a carpenter, I will teach him the vocation but I wouldn’t encourage any of my children to follow in my career footsteps. Carpentry is lucrative, depending on how you position your business.”

Young Ghanaian lady becomes a successful carpenter

While Yaw does not want any of his children to be a carpenter, a Ghanaian lady who aspired to be a lawyer but became a carpenter has recounted her story to inspire others.

Adzigbli Nana Ama Comfort said she tried different careers but was unsuccessful in any of them.

The female carpenter recounted her father’s last words: "You will never be successful in any career aside from carpentry. You are born to lead the feminine generation into creativity."

