Prophet Akwasi Agyeman Prempeh, the General Overseer of Ultimate Charisma Centre, made the children in his church happy with a life-changing experience

The respected man of God gave the children an experience that would help boost their confidence and broaden their horizons

Ghanaians on social media who saw the post applauded the man of God and hoped the children would grow to remember the gesture

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Prophet Akwasi Agyeman Prempeh, the General Overseer of Ultimate Charisma Centre, gave the children in his church an unforgettable experience.

The children seemed excited after their pastor gave them a life-changing moment.

Prophet Agyeman Prempeh, the General Overseer of Ultimate Charisma Centre, takes the children in his church to Kempinski for breakfast. Photo credit: Nana Tea

Source: Facebook

The revered man of God took all the children in his church to the Kempinski Hotel for breakfast so they could have an experience at a 5-star hotel.

Afterwards, Prophet Akwasi Agyeman Prempeh took all the children to the Kwame Nkrumah Museum to learn about Ghana's first President.

In a Facebook post by philanthropist Nana Tea, he said Prophet Akwasi Agyeman Prempeh gave reasons for the gesture.

"According to him, he noticed that some of the children were timid and lacked confidence. He believes exposing them to new environments and experiences can help build their confidence and broaden their horizons. This is more than just a fun outing; it's an investment in the future of these young ones."

Nana Tea admitted that sometimes children need exposure, and the man of God has started a great initiative.

Read the Facebook post below:

Netizens applaud pastor for celebrating children

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Nana Tea on Facebook. Read them below:

Obu Gina said:

"This is called ministry. Not a church I know, hmmmm."

Malcolm Etornam Ametepe wrote:

"One-time gesture can make a lifetime difference."

Stephen Cosmos said:

"I have to shave my beard and start going to children's service at the Proph Church 😆 😂 😆 😂 very nice experience. This Sunday, Prophet, I will be a child at your church."

Celestine Scanzy wrote:

"I tap into it because I used to bus all the kids in my area to the pool and mall, etc., but now, hmmm am very low. I pray I get back soon."

Ji Hun Shankara said:

"This is what we need in the world! Impactful service. Impact the lives of someone directly. The ripple effect is enormous. He saw the need, and he wants to build the confidence of the little ones in the church. That’s great. He made it count!"

Nana Nketiah Emmanuel wrote:

"Well done, other churches, I know they will tell u the headquarters need the Money 😃."

Juliet Boachie-Kyeremeh said:

"Giving back to the very people who have contributed to your success is wisdom. I’m happy a Man of God did this & even happier he did it for kids. They’ll never forget this! God bless him for doing what Christ would do if he were on earth with us in this century."

Prophet Agyeman Prempeh's wife Rosemond, earns a law degree from the University of London. Photo credit: @rosemondprempeh.

Source: Instagram

Pastor's wife bags a law degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Agyeman Prempeh's beautiful wife graduated from the University of London with honours.

Rosemond Prempeh, a celebrity mother and preacher, bagged a Bachelor of Laws degree from the prestigious institution.

Some social media users congratulated Rosemond Prempeh on her academic feat while winning souls for Christ.

Source: YEN.com.gh