Dr Likee angrily reacted after security personnel at the Achimota Mall in Accra stopped him from shooting a video at the facility

In a video making waves online, the comic actor charged at the security personnel, spewing some harsh words

Likee, who is also known as Ras Nene, and his crew were at the Achimota Mall to film one of their skits

Kumawood actor Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee, was recently involved in an altercation at the Achimota Mall.

The altercation was reportedly sparked by the insistence of some security personnel at the mall to interfere with Dr Likee's work.

According to reports on social media, the actor and his crew had wanted to use the Achimota Mall as the location for one of their skits.

Dr Likee was cuaghter in a verbal exchange with security personnel at Achimota Mall Photo source: Ebenezer Donkor

Source: Facebook

But security personnel at the facility stopped Ras Nene and his crew from executing their video shoot. This triggered an exchange of words between the actor's crew and the security staff at the mall.

Dr Likee charges at Achimota Mall security

In a video which has been trending, an angry Dr Likee was heard questioning the security personnel as to why they were stopping his crew from working.

"Did we come from Togo? Are we not Ghanaians?," he strongly quizzed.

The comic actor, also a brand influencer, later wondered why foreigners were allowed to shoot videos anywhere in Ghana, but Ghanaians are not accorded treatment. He went on to say a few words in Hausa.

See below for the video:

Source: YEN.com.gh