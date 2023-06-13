A young man in Canada is trending after he advised Ghanaians to do everything legally possible so they could travel abroad

In a video, the man said he realised that in Canada, 70 per cent of your problems are solved once you are there

Peeps who reacted to the video commended him for opening up on such an issue

A man currently in Canada has advised people back home to consider travelling abroad if they want to have a feel of what good living looks like.

In a video sighted on TikTok, the Ghanaian man who arrived in Canada as an international student said he realised that once you travel to that country, 70 per cent of your problems are solved.

Men in Canada advise Ghanaians to travel to Canada Photo credit: @aaaaimages/Getty Images @isaacomens77/TikTok

Source: UGC

Nana Gyegye, in a bid to convince Ghanaians back home said people who are willing to travel should endeavour to do so even if it means selling off a valuable property like a house.

He explained that people who will heed his advice will reap the benefit in three years.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“I can tell you that even if you have a fully furnished house sell it and travel here, once you do that, trust me, after three years you will build a better house than that,” he said with bravado.

The video which was captioned “Hear what this young man has to say with regard to his experience in Canada after a few weeks" had gathered over 300 likes at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video of the man in Canada

Netizens who reacted to the video commended him for motivating them with his words.

Cornerstone stated:

Keep the good work up

Nana WIT added:

Solid

People with decent jobs should not travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two young Ghanaian men currently living in the US have got tongues wagging after they warned persons who are gainfully employed in Ghana with good incomes not to travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

The duo explained that people who are living a life of comfort in Ghana should not bother travelling abroad because life in another man's country is not easy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh