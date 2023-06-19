Eric Owusu, a Ghanaian living in the United States, recounted how he sold one of his two houses and migrated to the United States (US)

He revealed in an interview that he lived in South Africa with his South African wife before relocating for a better life

Owusu told SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami that he left South Africa for the US mostly due to security concerns

A US-based Ghanaian man, Eric Owusu, has disclosed that he sold one of his two houses in South Africa and relocated to the United States of America for a better life.

He told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa's Daily Hustle Worldwide that despite his success in South Africa, he had to leave his South African wife and child behind for a better life in the US.

Eric Owusu reveals security concerns

He stated that he did not leave South Africa because of financial limitations. On the contrary, he decided to relocate because he had money at the time. Owusu said the decision to travel was motivated by security considerations more than financial reasons.

"For foreigners, South Africa is a frightening country. It takes a lot of effort to get there. That country is fine for its citizens but not for visitors. Someone could simply kill you at random. I didn't relocate to the US to hustle because I had $100,000 in my bank account,'' Owusu recounted.

Eric Owusu's earnings in South Africa

The US-based Ghanaian man stated that while he was successful in South Africa, he could not stay.

"In Pietermaritzburg, I owned and managed four salons that employed 30 employees. I earned about $4000 per week from the salons. It's a successful business in South Africa and my wife was also a banker. I discussed going on a trip with my wife, but she refused to leave. As a result, we sold one of our homes and I gave her two salons," he told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.

Owusu and his South African wife eventually divorced. He is currently married to a woman of African descent.

Watch the video below:

