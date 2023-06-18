Actress Nana Ama McBrown delivered a sweet message to celebrate her husband on Father's Day on Sunday, June 18

Father's Day is set aside to honour dads or relevant father figures, as well as fatherhood, paternal connections, and fathers' influence in society

McBrown's message, posted across her socials in honour of her better half, drew reactions from fans

Ghanaian actress and television presenter Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her husband and father of their only child together to commemorate Father's Day.

The television goddess delivered the sweet message to reiterate the family's love for her significant other, Maxwell Mawuli Mensah.

Nana Ama McBrown celebrates her husband on Father's Day. Photo credit: iamamamcbrown/iambabymaxin.

Source: Instagram

McBrown's heartfelt message

In a Sunday, June 18 post, she prayed for blessings over her better half of more than five years. The couple dated and married in 2016.

"Happy Father's Day, @maxmmens. We ask for more blessings for you. We Love You," said McBrown in her Father's Day message to her husband.

The actress and presenter posted images of her husband sporting a luxury flower-themed outfit over trousers matching his shoes.

Read McBrown's Father's Day message below:

Fans wish Maxwell Mawuli Mensah well

Fans of the couple celebrated Maxwell Mawuli Mensah in the comments area of McBrown's post.

Brefolove mentioned:

Happy Father's Day Mr Max.

Obaa.agnes said:

Happy Father's Day.

Sammy_highcourt commented:

Happy Father's Day, uncle Max.

Adjeicomfort6 reacted:

Happy Father's Day, daddy.

Eugeniaasare10 posted:

Happy Father's day, Mr Mensah.

Konadu7445 commented:

Happy Father's Day, Mr.

Ohemaa3904 reacted:

Happy Father's Day, Mr.

Maxoseitutu commented:

Happy Father's Day to our lovely daddy. God bless you.

OOfficialsandymens said:

Happy Father's Day, Paps ❤️

Afia_5142 commented:

Happy Father's Day to you, daddy. May the good God bless you and grant you good life n always be there for us in Jesus Almighty's name.

