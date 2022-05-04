A young Ghanaian woman has been made a reverend minister and is the youngest ordained female minister in Ghana

The young woman took to social media to express her joy and happiness after hitting the milestone

Netizens, as usual, did not disappoint as they took to the post's comment section to say their congratulations

A young lady has been ordained as a reverend minister and has become the youngest female reverend minister in Ghana. She is Christabel Ella Mae Acheampong.

Miss Acheampong was pleased about the news and surprised that she was the youngest female reverend in the country. She did not hide her happiness as she thanked the almighty God for bringing her this far.

Photo: Ella Mae Acheampong Source: Christabel Ella Mae Acheampong

Source: Facebook

She challenged others to do something for God when the opportunity presents itself. To buttress her advice, she quoted Ecclesiastes 9:10, which says,

Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might; for there is no activity or planning or knowledge or wisdom in Sheol (the nether world, the place of the dead) where you are going.

Several netizens took the opportunity to congratulate her

Efua Odum Tanoah was pretty excited as he said::

Wow!! Congratulations!!!

Vivian Olaifa also said

Congratulations dear, you stand on the shoulders of giants. You remain covered in the blood of Jesus.

Jerry John Ahimah was quite excited saying:

Wow wow wow gloryyyyy!!! Congratulations and glory be to God in the highest

Georgina Addison was proud of miss Acheampong saying:

Congratulations my dear granddaughter May God bless and lift you up with more anointing to serve your generation in Jesus Amen

A Brief History Of Reverend Ella Mae

Miss Acheampong attained her first degree at the Accra Technical University. She had her calling to the ministry at age 19. After her father, Prophet Kofi Maxwell Konadu's passing she decided to carry on his legacy and took her walk in the Lord seriously. She is the head minister of Ella Mae ministries. Her ministry focuses primarily on street evangelism.

