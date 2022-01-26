After the devastating explosion that happened at Appiatse on January 20, 2021, the area was declared a danger zone

All residents who got displaced were temporarily relocated but a lady called Mary Akos returned alone

She spent 12 hours looking for her pound of gold and GHc1,500 which she indicated they were kept in her room

A lady identified as Mary Akos, who is 28 years of age, was seen at the disaster site in the Western Region where a massive explosion occurred following a road accident.

The lady was spotted by a news team from TV3 Ghana, 12 hours after she had visited the site that was declared a danger zone, looking for what she describes as treasures she cannot do without.

According to Mary, she is a small-scale miner who had traveled for her duties when the explosion occurred and only returned to find debris as the place she used to call her home.

"I do galamsey. I had one pound of gold in my room with GHc1,500 cedis. When the explosion occurred, I was away but I returned to look for them. If I don't find my treasures, life will be very difficult," she indicated in a short interview.

Mary was one of the hundreds of people who were displaced after a vehicle carrying explosives for a mining operation collided with a tricycle rider on Thursday, January 20.

