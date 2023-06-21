Ghanaian hiplife artiste and politician A Plus has said that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie made the best decision rejecting Yvonne Nelson's pregnancy

The artiste, who doubles as an entertainment pundit on United Showbiz, added that Sarkodie would have been shocked to realise that he may not be the father of the child

A Plus made these claims amid the trending memoir from Yvonne Nelson, revealing that the rapper made her terminate her pregnancy with him

Ghanaian hiplife artiste and politician Kwame A Plus, who is known privately as Kwame Asare Obeng, has said that rapper Sarkodie made the best decision rejecting actress Yvonne Nelson's pregnancy.

A Plus claims Sarkodie made the best choice to reject Yvonne Nelson's pregnancy Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh @sarkodie @kwameaplus

In a lengthy Facebook writeup, Kwame A Plus revealed that the successful actress resented Mr Nelson, the man she believed was her father and other men because her mother had vilified the men in her life

A Plus was reacting to revelations made in Yvonne Nelson's I Am Not Yvonne Nelson memoir, which revealed that Sarkodie had her terminate their pregnancy about 13 years ago.

A Plus opined that Yvonne's mother had been wrong about two men she claimed were the actress's father, and this means Sarkodie could have been a victim of a similar situation if he had accepted the pregnancy.

"Yvonne Nelson made us believe that her mother was a superwoman, she even celebrated her mother on Father's Day. Her mother did everything to make her believe that her father was the most useless man on earth. On his sick bed, the man told his part of the story, revealing to her that he is not her father."

"Therefore, she had a DNA test, and it was confirmed, according to her, that the "Satan" was not her father. Her "real" father was Peter Adjetey, the former speaker of Parliament. That one, too, the DNA machine was "faulty", so the "real was not realising." Na asɛm bɛn koraa ni? And you expected Sarkodie, a young up-and-coming guy, to accept a pregnancy from someone who was showing some of her mother's characteristics?"

"Sark, you made the best decision!!! If you had accepted that pregnancy, the book today would have read, 'Sarkodie is not my son/daughter's father. The real father is Inyanya,' or one of her many boyfriends."

Some Ghanaians reacted to A Plus' comment about Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie's relationship saga

Some Ghanaians reacted differently to A Plus' statement. While some disagreed with him, some followers also shared similar experiences with their mothers and the attitude of some Akan mothers.

Dani Stairz commented:

Your way of reasoning is outdated. If she was bold enough to open up about her past, then who are you to judge her? Something a sentimental being like you can never do. SMH

Philus Kottey commented:

hmmm all men out there should try and do DNA for their first child ohhh, because all first children are usually an error

Baba Musah MacCarthy Sunkwa commented:

How is that her fault, that is what she was told, and anybody in her shoes will do the same or even more because the mother panted the man too black.

Philus Kottey h commented:

This attitude is very common in Akan women. I had to run from Takoradi to find my father in a big country like Nigeria, and I found him and heard his part of the story.. Charlie, some of our Akan mothers err... Because of the matrilineal system, most of them have misled their kids from their fathers oo

Source: YEN.com.gh