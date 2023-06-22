Ghanaians attended Yvonne Nelson's book signing event, where a young lady named Pearl Enyonam stood out for getting 15 copies of the book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson

Pearl, a partner at Read2live Books, tells YEN.com.gh that she bought the books for her clients and made some available on the shelf for others interested.

Read2live Books aims to transform lives through literature by selling a variety of genres, including self-help, business, Christian literature, and children's books

"I am a partner at Read2live Books. And we had some clients who had been asking for the book. So we decided to contact the team through the number added on their post to secure some copies for our clients. So I was there to pick up some copies for my clients," she said.

According to Pearl, the mission of Read2live Books is to transform lives through written literature, which is depicted by their motto: "Changing lives through books."

"We sell books on self-help, business, finance, motivational books, Christian literature books, Bibles, history books, biographies and memoirs. We also sell novels, children's storybooks and activity books. We are at Achimota Christian Village and deliver nationwide," she added.

When asked why she chose to make an impact by selling books, Pearl indicated that as a team, they realised some books are not always readily accessible when there are many benefits that books stand to give.

"So that was the inspiration. And that informed our motto as well -CAhanging lives through books," she indicated.

