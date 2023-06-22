Yvonne Nelson has expressed delight at the reception Ghanaians have given to her memoir since it was published days ago

According to the actress, the book has been selling so fast that there is a shortage of it in bookstores

Speaking at her book signing session on Wednesday, June 21, Yvonne assured that she will be bringing more copies for sale

Actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has opened up on the reception her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, has received so far.

According to the actress, she feels happy that Ghanaians have shown so much interest in her book and are reading.

Yvonne released her memoir on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Up for sale on Amazon, the book contains many revelations about her life.

Yvonne Nelson's memoir is selling fast Photo source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson's revelations about Sarkodie and Ala Adjetey

Among the many things, Yvonne disclosed that she once got pregnant for award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

The mother of one said she had a relationship with Sarkodie which ended after she got pregnant and got rid of it at the behest of the rapper.

Also, she revealed that her mother once named the venerated late former Speaker of Parliament Peter Ala Adjetey as her real father.

But after taking steps to unravel the truth, she realised her mother had lied to her.

The book has divided opinions among Ghanaians on social media and those in the mainstream media.

Yvonne Nelson's book is selling so fast

In her first interview after the book was released, Yvonne revealed that the book was selling like a hotcake.

According to her, there was already a shortage of the book in stores adding that there were plans to print new copies.

Speaking with Giovani Caleb at her book signing session on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Yvonne said:

"Books n'ankasa ashorti but we will get more...it's good Ghana is reading and I'm happy about that. I'm happy we are all reading."

She added that copies of the book she sent to the University of Ghana bookstore got finished within 30 minutes.

Sarkodie's 1st video after Yvonne Nelson's book causes stir

Meanwhile, Sarkodie has released a video on social media flaunting her lavish life as he tours Europe.

Accompanying the video was American rapper J Cole's song No Role Models which talks about a shallow girl.

Coming in the time of Yvonne Nelson's revelations about Sarkodie, some fans have concluded he is shading the actress.

Source: YEN.com.gh