Ghanaian media personality Afia Kwarteng Asamani has recalled her journey from a school dropout to bagging a master's degree

She revealed that she finished class six before she stopped school owing to extreme financial constraints

The former Atinka Media journalist sat for an interview on Adom TV's Mahyease, where she detailed how she received higher education

Former Atinka Media Village journalist Afia Kwarteng Asamani has recounted her journey to higher education after dropping out after class six due to financial constraints.

The media personality said she was orphaned after her parents died before 1989. Her mother passed away during labour, followed by her late father.

Former Atinka Media presenter who dropped out after class 6 recounts journey to bagging master's degree at GIJ. Photo credit: Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe.

Afia Asamani relocates to Accra

She told Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe on Adom TV's Mahyease that she relocated from the Ashanti Region to Accra to live with one of her sisters following the passing of both parents.

While in Accra, she had to sell pure water to support her sister and husband, but life became bitter when her sister's marriage experienced problems.

''I was in class five when I moved from Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region to Accra in 2000 to stay with one of my elder sisters and her husband. I sold pure water to help her cater for our needs but things became hard when her marriage encountered difficulties.

''I had to combine selling pure water with my studies in primary school. I quit school after class six when my sister and I relocated from her abode in Accra,'' she told Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe.

Afia Asamani ventures into media

She began her career in media in 2012, beginning with a one-year course at the All Stars Media College before completing a three-month internship at the now-defunct Prime FM.

''The company retained me because of hard work and humility. I worked for three years without pay before moving to Vision One FM with the help of a senior colleague. There were salary issues there as well. So, my senior colleague moved to Hot FM. He took me along. I received my first salary at Hot FM. It was GH¢500 then,'' she recalled.

Media personality enrols into GIJ

Afia Asamani met James Asante, a Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) lecturer, on one of the assignments, who urged her to pursue further studies. ''I told him I didn't complete junior and senior high school.''

With the help of Asante, she took the GIJ entrance exams and enrolled into the school for the diploma programme. Later, Afia Asamani received her first degree after she earned a diploma and returned to GIJ years later to earn a master's degree.

The media personality attributed her elevation from a school dropout to a master's degree holder to James Asante.

