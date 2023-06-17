A Ghanaian man bought a long vehicle and inscribed his wife's name on it and showing gratitude to her

The young man inscribed his wife, Asana's name on the bonnet and the trunk, calling himself Asana's husband

The proud husband stated that when another woman sees the name on the car, she'll immediately know that Asana, his wife, is home waiting for him

A young Ghanaian truck driver has trended online for inscribing his wife's name on his car.

The young man detailed in his inscriptions that he is the husband of his wife, Asana.

GH man writes his wife's name on his car, and peeps react to the video Photo credit: @iloveghana

Source: Instagram

In a video which has surfaced on social media, a young truck driver inscribed his wife, Asana's name on the bonnet and on the trunk of his truck.

On the car's bonnet, the truck driver wrote:

Asana Kunu nie (This is Asana's husband)

Behind the truck, he wrote:

Asana Kunu na 3k0 no (This is Asana's husband going)

The young man, who was all smiles as he was shortly interviewed by a lady who recorded this rare incident, stated that the name is inscribed on his car so that when he is driving in town, the ladies who might eye him or encounter him would know that his wife, Asana is home waiting for him.

Though some men have been reported to ignore their partners after succeeding in life, others have shown gratitude to their wives for their impact on their lives and for helping them reach higher heights.

The truck driver answered the lady on why his wife's name was on his truck, saying:

Her name is there so that when I am in town, and I encounter anyone anyone whpo would want to compete with her, they would know instantly that Asana is home and waiting for me.

Watch the video of a truck driver who inscribed his wife's name on his car below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the truck driver's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, making jokes and asking about how Asana was able to win her husband's heart and make him write her name on his car

ms_smallyy commented:

Asana please what did you add to your stew

yung7blue commented:

One man down with his whole heart ,,,,I repeat, one man down with his whole heart

abenasweetheart commented:

Stilll naaa Chairman beyi afa ho

riyeb_icon_uk_ltd commented:

Am 100% sure Asana contributed 98% paa for this track

_akosuaa.here commented:

I need to meet Asana one on one I need some of her spices for my stew

