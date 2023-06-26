A video of two pretty sisters who tied the knot on the same day has left many people in awe

The colourful event saw the brides mary at the same place in a colourful traditional wedding

Peeps who saw the video congratulated the two pretty ladies on their wedding

It was a beautiful sight to behold as two Ghanaian sisters got married to their handsome lovers on the same day and at the same place in a colourful traditional wedding.

The video which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @asorbeautystudio1 showed the two sisters looking ravishing in their beautiful kente dresses.

The handsome bridegrooms, on their part, also did not disappoint as they put on their nice kente cloths and posed for photos with their respective brides.

The event which was highly attended saw the visibly excited brides also show off impressive dance moves much to the delight of the wedding guests.

At the time of writing the report, the 20-second video had gathered over 9000 like and 100 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate the two sisters on the union.

Social media users who reacted to the video heaped praises on the brides, with many wishing them a blissful union.

ekua__ey stated:

Nice, it will cut down cost. Same decor, food, souvenirs etc

adzigboemefaprisc intimated:

their parents will be soo proud of them I want to mama proud like this

afia_Sweedy indicated:

Wow that’s beautiful, congratulations to them

Emprez commented:

congratulations to u sister inlaw Nana will take care of u

Manzy Baby replied:

Congratulations dear Sister Happy Marriage Life dear

Bride sister show off nice dance moves

Earlier, YEN.cm.gh reported that a bride's sister got all attention at a wedding ceremony as she jammed to Davido's Electricity,

The lady showed off many popular hand and leg moves. As she danced, people hyped her.

Just when people thought she was about to go to her seat, the lady shook her shoulders in an energetic way, and guests screamed for more.

Her hip pad showed as she danced.

